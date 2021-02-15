Obituary: Howard K. Sands

Howard K. Sands, 82, of Williamstown, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 11, 1938, in Williamstown, a son of the late Claude K. and Marie Uhl Sands.

Howard worked for R.C. Moore Lumber Company in Caldwell, OH for 52 years and MCM Molding in Millwood, WV. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, camping and wood working. Howard loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Michelle Feola Sands; three daughters, Pam Jones (Roger) of Williamstown, Cheryl Smith (Bob) of Niskayuna, NY and Andrea Flowers (Russ) of Williamstown; two step-sons, Michael Wagner of Marietta and Jeffery Wagner of Athens, OH; six grandchildren, Erin, Leigh Ann, Todd, Eric, Emily and Matthew; six great-grandchildren, Landyn, Brylee, Johnny, Jocelyn, Alexis and Isabella and two more on the way; sister, Teresa Westfall (Roger) of Williamstown; sister in-law, Suzette Huffman (Kevin) of Buckhannon, WV; two brothers, Tom Sands (Linda) of Williamstown and Jim Sands (Shawn) of Elizabeth, WV; two brothers in-law, Mike Feola (Linda) of Buckhannon and Howard Feola (Janice) of Buckhannon; several nieces and nephews; and special fur baby, Gus.

In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his father and mother in-law, Gus and Dortha Feola; sister, Betty Martin; infant sister, Carol Sands; brother in-law, Larry Westfall; and a great-granddaughter, Summer Listermann.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Rick Kapple officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

