Advertisement

Obituary: Howard Lewis “Bud” Fisher

Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Howard Lewis “Bud” Fisher, 84, of Tulsa, OK, died January 7, 2021, in Tulsa. Born the youngest of seven children in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Clyde and Mary Jane Fisher, Bud graduated from Parkersburg High School.

Bud was employed as a graphic arts designer for several organizations including Thomas Road Baptist Church, Lynchburg, VA.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, JoAnn Criss Fisher, their six children, Pamela Cumming, Penny Stuckey, Christina Edwards, Michael Fisher, Joni Majed, Angela Majed, 13 grandchildren, and 20 grandchildren, his sister-in-law, Betty Criss Wilcox, Vienna, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and siblings, he was predeceased by his infant son, Howard Lewis Fisher, Jr.  

Friends may post condolences to the family at moorefuneral.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Marta Kay Cline
Obituary: Marta Kay Cline
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Keith D. Dawson
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bruce A. Myers
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Banks Marston Smith

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: John Thomas Canavan
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Charles Arthur Life
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wilda Lea Barton
Olive Stone
Obituary: Olive Smith Stone
Banks Smith
Obituary: Banks Marston Smith
Darrell Balser
Obituary: Darrell “Jay” Balser