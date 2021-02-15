Obituary: Howard Lewis “Bud” Fisher

Howard Lewis “Bud” Fisher, 84, of Tulsa, OK, died January 7, 2021, in Tulsa. Born the youngest of seven children in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Clyde and Mary Jane Fisher, Bud graduated from Parkersburg High School.

Bud was employed as a graphic arts designer for several organizations including Thomas Road Baptist Church, Lynchburg, VA.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, JoAnn Criss Fisher, their six children, Pamela Cumming, Penny Stuckey, Christina Edwards, Michael Fisher, Joni Majed, Angela Majed, 13 grandchildren, and 20 grandchildren, his sister-in-law, Betty Criss Wilcox, Vienna, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and siblings, he was predeceased by his infant son, Howard Lewis Fisher, Jr.

