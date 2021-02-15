Obituary: John Thomas Canavan

John Thomas Canavan, 78, of Parkersburg, WV died Wednesday February 10, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Jersey City, NJ a son of the late David F. and Elizabeth (McDonald) Canavan.He is survived by his daughter Luann Norelli (Ferdinand) of Bloomfield, NJ; grandchildren CaraMia and Lucas Norelli; and loving niece Joanne Jumper (Herald) of Parkersburg.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Margaret (Pascali) Canavan; and four siblings Dave, Patrick, Mary, and Annmarie.

There will be no public visitation or services. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

