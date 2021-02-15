Advertisement

Obituary: John Thomas Canavan

Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
John Thomas Canavan, 78, of Parkersburg, WV died Wednesday February 10, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus.  He was born in Jersey City, NJ a son of the late David F. and Elizabeth (McDonald) Canavan.He is survived by his daughter Luann Norelli (Ferdinand) of Bloomfield, NJ; grandchildren CaraMia and Lucas Norelli; and loving niece Joanne Jumper (Herald) of Parkersburg.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Margaret (Pascali) Canavan; and four siblings Dave, Patrick, Mary, and Annmarie.

There will be no public visitation or services.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

