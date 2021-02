Keith D. Dawson, 48, of Parkersburg, WV died Friday February 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of Vicki Winans of Parkersburg.

At his request there will be no visitation or services. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.