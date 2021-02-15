Obituary: Marta Kay Cline

Marta Kay Cline, 81, of Marietta, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Born in Marietta on Aug. 8, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Merle T. and Marjorie Schultheis Hill.

Kay was a 1957 graduate of Marietta High School, where she was in the National Honor Society. She received her B. S. in Education from Ohio University and her Masters from the University of Cincinnati. She taught English at Marietta High School for 35 years and was a Jennings Scholar Award recipient.

Kay had been a Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed playing golf, softball, and loved other sports and outdoor activities. She also was a Red Hatter. The annual grouse fry at her home was always a highlight.

She is survived by her husband Ralph Cline, who she married Aug. 23, 1972; step-children, Kirk (Vicki) Cline, Cheryl (Rick) Crum; four step-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; a sister, Velma Eichmiller; and several nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by a brother Thurman Hill, and his wife Julie; and by a sister, Roma Hepburn.

It was Kay’s wish that there be no public visitation or service. Burial of her ashes will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of the Mid-Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Road, or to the Friends of Forgotten Felines, 106 Deer Haven St., both in Marietta, OH 45750.

