Obituary: Michael Wayne Cook

Michael Wayne Cook, 57, of Racine, OH died Saturday February 13, 2021 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, OH. He was born in Houston, TX a son of the late Wayne Cook and Patricia (McWilliams) Simpson.

He worked in construction and enjoyed football, dirt track races, and cooking. He was a good, kind man; and loved his family.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife Debbie (Caldwell) Cook; two daughters Alexis Cook and Michaela Richards (Brandon) all of Parkersburg; granddaughter LeeAnna Richards; three sisters Barbara Scannell, Patricia Landrum, and Diane Cox all of Texas; step sons Jeremy and Wesley (Hannah) Harmon; step grandchildren John, Reba, Lydia, Tanner, Colton, and Zachary; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his step father, who raised him, Howard Ray Mowery, and grandson Henry Richards.

Per his wishes there will be no visitation or services. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

