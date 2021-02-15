Advertisement

Obituary: Ronald Dean Hornsby

Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Ronald Dean Hornsby, 51, of Marietta passed away at 10:20 am on Monday, February 15, 2021, at OSU Medical Center in Columbus.  He was born on May 29, 1969, in Marietta a son of the late Carolyn Hornsby.

Ron was employed as a truck driver and was known as a great bass player and loved all kinds of music.

On May 28, 2011, he married Alisa Fritsche, who was a high school sweetheart reunited on facebook and married 6 months later.  Alisa survives with stepson, Jedidiah (Tara) Lanningan, stepdaughter, Alexandria Lannigan and 2 sisters, Della Lewis and Christine Ward all of Marietta.  His mother preceded him in death.

There will be no services at this time.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

