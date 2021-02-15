Advertisement

Obituary: Wilda Lea Barton

Published: Feb. 15, 2021
Wilda Lea Barton, 85, of Glenville, WV died February 8, 2021, at Glenville Center.

She was born in Gilmer County, WV, on September 26, 1935, a daughter of the late John and Irene Smith Furr.

She was married to Troy Barton in July 1953.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Troy Barton, brother Denzil Furr, sisters Wanda Furr Krauss and Willa Jean Bourn.

She is survived by daughter Cheryle (Roger) Cogar of Lost Creek, WV; brother Dean Furr; twin sister Wilma Furr Jamison; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service was held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV.  Interment will be in Meadowlane Cemetery, Glenville, WV.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

