Ohio road crews battle winter weather

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Winter weather is sweeping through the Mid-Ohio Valley today and that means all hands are on deck for road crews.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is hard at work, combating these icy conditions. In fact, this morning 100 crews were out across district 10.

Road crews have been out since the very start of Monday. In fact, some started at 12 a.m. on the dot. Ashley Rittenhouse of district 10 said road crews will be running 12 hour shifts for as long as necessary. Icy conditions and the rate of snowfall is a primary concern for the department. Rittenhouse said crews may struggle keeping up but assures us that they are on the roads, working to keep us safe.

“..., so we just ask that people be patient with us and just be aware that yes we have been out there clearing the roads. Sometimes, by the time our driver gets to the end of their route and then goes to turn back around, it’s covered up again already,” Rittenhouse said.

As of this morning, sheriffs from multiple counties such as Athens and Wood advised people to only drive when necessary.

As of late morning, there had not been many crashes. Parkersburg dispatch reported four, Wood County dispatch reported one or two, Marietta reported none and so did Belpre and Pleasants County.

Safety is obviously a primary concern with this winter weather so be smart and cautious out there.

