“One drop-box rule” continues

Deadline to register for Nov. 2020 election is Oct. 5.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has reissued a contentious order limiting the number of ballot drop boxes to one per county for the May 4 primary.

The directive, issued Friday, came after LaRose was asked to break a tie in Hamilton County over whether expanding drop boxes should be studied.

A virtually identical order LaRose issued in 2020 sparked litigation by the Ohio Democratic Party and voting and civil rights groups.

The order was allowed to stand by the courts, but they rejected the idea that LaRose needs additional legislative action before authorizing drop boxes at multiple locations.

The 2021 elections are expected to be quieter, but local offices and issues are still expected to be on the ballot in several counties.

