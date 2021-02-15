Advertisement

Power lines in danger because of ice storm

Power lines in Parkersburg could be damaged by the ice storm
Power lines in Parkersburg could be damaged by the ice storm(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Mid-Ohio Valley is going to be the victim of an ice storm this week, meaning power lines could be damaged, and residents could lose power.

The wet snow and ice that falls from the storm damages tree limbs, which can come in contact with power lines, possibly even knocking them down.

FirstEnergy has planned ahead, as they are sending additional crews out to work on power lines should they become damaged.

“We’re implementing a storm response plan,” said Will Boye, spokesman for FirstEnergy. “We’re arranging to bring in additional line, substation, and forestry personnel depending upon the severity of the weather. We’ve also notified contractors who work with us to be on deck to assist with the restoration efforts. So right now, we are monitoring the weather conditions closely, we will deploy extra resources to the areas that could get hit the hardest.”

FirstEnergy’s mission is to make sure their customers have their power fixed in a quick and safe manner.

Boye also said that residents should prepare for an extended outage by having a supply of basic needs, such as flashlights, water, portable chargers, and extra blankets for up to three days.

To report an outage, call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), or report your outage online at this link.

WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio elections chief continues "one drop box per county" rule
WTAP News @ 5 - COVID-19 claims life of correctional officer
