Vienna man arrested on drug, firearm charges

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Vienna man is facing drug and firearm charges after being pulled over by police early Monday morning.

According to a news release, Vienna Police stopped 38-year-old Nathan Shelton in the 400 block of 55th Street just after midnight Monday for running a stop sign.

Once he was stopped, authorities said K-9 Ronin was brought to the scene and indicated the car may have contraband inside.

Police searched the car and found what they believe to be heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Police also found a gun and a lot of cash.

Shelton was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Police said Shelton was not allowed to have a gun because of a previous felony conviction.

Shelton is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Police said Shelton could face one to five years in prison for his drug charge and up to five years in prison for his firearm charge.

