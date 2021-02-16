AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll- Feb. 15.
Ohio State ranked 4th and WVU 13th in the latest AP basketball poll.
(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (59) 20-0 1,595 1
2. Baylor (5) 17-0 1,541 2
3. Michigan 14-1 1,469 3
4. Ohio St. 17-4 1,402 4
5. Illinois 14-5 1,290 6
6. Houston 17-2 1,171 8
7. Virginia 15-3 1,130 9
8. Alabama 17-5 1,086 11
9. Oklahoma 13-5 1,072 12
10. Villanova 13-3 1,061 5
11. Iowa 15-6 911 15
12. Texas 13-5 886 13
13. West Virginia 14-6 837 14
14. Creighton 16-5 794 19
15. Texas Tech 14-6 792 7
16. Florida St. 11-3 625 17
17. Southern Cal 17-3 587 20
18. Virginia Tech 14-4 514 18
19. Tennessee 14-5 453 16
20. Missouri 13-5 413 10
21. Wisconsin 15-7 274 21
22. Loyola of Chicago 0-0 167 22
23. Kansas 15-7 141 -
24. Arkansas 16-5 111 -
25. San Diego St. 15-4 75 -
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, VCU 10, Saint Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita St. 1, Wright St. 1, Utah St. 1.
