AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll- Feb. 15.

Ohio State ranked 4th and WVU 13th in the latest AP basketball poll.
(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (59) 20-0 1,595 1

2. Baylor (5) 17-0 1,541 2

3. Michigan 14-1 1,469 3

4. Ohio St. 17-4 1,402 4

5. Illinois 14-5 1,290 6

6. Houston 17-2 1,171 8

7. Virginia 15-3 1,130 9

8. Alabama 17-5 1,086 11

9. Oklahoma 13-5 1,072 12

10. Villanova 13-3 1,061 5

11. Iowa 15-6 911 15

12. Texas 13-5 886 13

13. West Virginia 14-6 837 14

14. Creighton 16-5 794 19

15. Texas Tech 14-6 792 7

16. Florida St. 11-3 625 17

17. Southern Cal 17-3 587 20

18. Virginia Tech 14-4 514 18

19. Tennessee 14-5 453 16

20. Missouri 13-5 413 10

21. Wisconsin 15-7 274 21

22. Loyola of Chicago 0-0 167 22

23. Kansas 15-7 141 -

24. Arkansas 16-5 111 -

25. San Diego St. 15-4 75 -

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, VCU 10, Saint Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita St. 1, Wright St. 1, Utah St. 1.

