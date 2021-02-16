AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll- Feb. 15

(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (26) 16-1 746 2

2. South Carolina (2) 17-2 700 1

3. Louisville 19-1 675 3

4. NC State 13-2 642 4

5. Texas A&M (1) 19-1 639 6

6. Stanford (1) 18-2 627 5

7. Baylor 16-2 564 7

8. UCLA 12-3 530 8

9. Maryland 14-2 515 9

10. Arizona 14-2 505 10

11. Michigan 11-1 432 12

12. South Florida 11-1 386 14

13. Oregon 12-4 377 11

14. Indiana 13-4 332 15

15. Ohio St. 12-3 303 12

16. Gonzaga 18-2 272 17

17. Kentucky 14-5 260 20

18. Arkansas 15-7 248 18

19. DePaul 11-4 174 22

19. West Virginia 16-3 174 19

21. Tennessee 12-5 172 16

22. Georgia 16-4 139 24

23. South Dakota St. 17-2 130 23

24. Northwestern 11-4 92 21

25. Missouri St. 13-2 79 25

Others receiving votes: Rutgers 10, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma St. 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Georgia Tech 3, Mississippi St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Rice 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.