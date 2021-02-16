Advertisement

Charter school expansion bill passes West Virginia House

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday passed a bill that would increase the number of public charter schools.

The bill passed on a 66-32 vote with two delegates not voting. All Democrats voted against the bill. The bill now goes to the Senate.

It would increase the number of charter schools allowed every three years from three to 10. It also would allow for online-only charter schools, among other things.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed a charter schools bill in 2019 that drew heavy criticism from public school teachers. Currently there are no charter schools in West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Suspect in Blue Knob Road assault due in court on Wednesday
Nathan Shelton, 38, of Vienna was arrested on drug and firearm charges early Monday morning.
Vienna man arrested on drug, gun charges
No injuries reported at scene of house fire.
Fire burns house in Belpre
Keith was floored from the first moment he met Dorthy.
Local couple’s love story started with a golf cart
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning begins early Monday morning

Latest News

Ohio working on online vaccination registration site
Artwork by Parkersburg South High School students on display at Grand Central Mall.
Parkersburg South High School students display artwork at Grand Central Mall
Thousands of people in the Mid-Ohio Valley remained without power Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Governor issues declarations as state braces for more severe weather
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 2/16/21