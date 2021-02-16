Crash closes multiple lanes of I-77 in Jackson County

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Multiple lanes of Interstate 77 in Jackson County remained closed Tuesday morning after a crash involving three tractor trailers, authorities said.

At least one person was injured when one semi rolled over and two others jackknifed near milepost 153, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. The person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened about 7 a.m.

This is a developing story, and we will have updates online and on WTAP News.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.