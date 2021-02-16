Advertisement

Crash closes multiple lanes of I-77 in Jackson County

Multiple lanes of Interstate 77 remain closed after a wreck Tuesday morning that involved three...
Multiple lanes of Interstate 77 remain closed after a wreck Tuesday morning that involved three semis, authorities said.(Gray Media)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Multiple lanes of Interstate 77 in Jackson County remained closed Tuesday morning after a crash involving three tractor trailers, authorities said.

At least one person was injured when one semi rolled over and two others jackknifed near milepost 153, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. The person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened about 7 a.m.

This is a developing story, and we will have updates online and on WTAP News.

