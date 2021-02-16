Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce providing free marketing services

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marietta Chamber of Commerce has been offering many of its marketing services to local businesses for free, and its Board of Directors has now made the decision to continue doing so through June.

Some of the free marketing products and services include flyers, ads, e-blasts, and mailing labels. Email ads and e-blasts are sent to a mailing list of approximately 1,000 people. The Chamber is also waiving Marietta Bucks fees for both businesses and the public, charging only the value of the Bucks without the additional production fee that is typically charged.

“These are all options that we normally have for businesses that are members of the Chamber...We’ve waived the fees as a way to help out the businesses that are struggling through all of the changes that we’ve been dealing with this year,” said Kelsy Eaton, events manager for the Chamber.

Eaton added that now is a good time for businesses to join the Chamber if they are planning marketing activities in the upcoming months, as the cost of membership can be largely offset by the savings in marketing expenses.

“We’ve had a lot of businesses taking advantage of the services. I think the e-blasts are the most popular because it’s quick and easy to send over a flyer, and it can go out to 1,000 potential customers,” Eaton said.

Those who would like more information about the Chamber or its marketing services can call (740) 373-5176.

