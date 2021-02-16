Advertisement

Marietta College plans in-person graduation for multiple classes

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARIETT, Ohio (WTAP) - Due to the pandemic, many special occasions like graduations could not be done in person.

With this in mind, Marietta College is still planning for an in-person graduation in May.

Not just for the graduating class of 2021, but also for last year’s class.

However, there will still be restrictions.

Guests will follow CDC guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, and being required to only have four guests.

The college wants to provide this special moment for not only these seniors, but for those who have already graduated.

“Having an in-person commencement ceremony is part of the experience. And, so many people lost that last year, not just Marietta College across the country. And not just college students; high school students, eighth-graders. Whatever graduations are held, people lost it, and it was just really important for all of us at Marietta College to be able to offer this for our graduates,” says Marietta College vice president of communications and branch management, Tom Perry.

The commencement for this current class will be May 1st.

The graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 will be the next day.

