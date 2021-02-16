Marietta Municipal Court operations delayed until noon Tuesday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Municipal Court operations will be delayed until noon on Tuesday, February 16th, according to a news release.

That means arraignments will begin at noon.

The news release said anyone scheduled for a final pretrial Tuesday morning should call their attorney.

The Clerk’s phone line will open after 11:00 a.m. for anyone with questions. That number is 740-373-4474.

The Victim Advocate line will also open after 11:00 a.m. That number is 740-373-4171.

