Marietta Municipal Court operations delayed until noon Tuesday
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Municipal Court operations will be delayed until noon on Tuesday, February 16th, according to a news release.
That means arraignments will begin at noon.
The news release said anyone scheduled for a final pretrial Tuesday morning should call their attorney.
The Clerk’s phone line will open after 11:00 a.m. for anyone with questions. That number is 740-373-4474.
The Victim Advocate line will also open after 11:00 a.m. That number is 740-373-4171.
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.