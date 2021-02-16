Obituary: Robert Lee Bunner

Robert Lee Bunner, 77 of Parkersburg, WV, passed away February 12, 2021.

He was born September 17, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late William Bunner and Florence McNemar.

Robert retired from St. Joseph’s Hospital after 43 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and nascar.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Asenath “Ann” Vore Bunner; daughter, Melissa Heiden of Parkersburg; brother, Donald (Margaret) Bunner of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Heather (Steve) Mace, Cory Bunner, Robert and Lacey Heiden; great grandchildren, Peyton Mace, Blake Bunner, Barrett and Walker Heiden; nephew, Mark (Sandy) Vore; sister in law, Charlotte Bunner and several nieces and nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Melanie Bunner; two brothers, William and Edward “Pete” Bunner; sister, Patsy Rhyne.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday February 19, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Williamson officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Bunner family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.