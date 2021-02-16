Advertisement

Obituary: Roy Eakins

Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Roy Eakins, 90, of Parkersburg passed away on February 12, 2021 at CCMH.

He was born on November 24, 1930 in Roane County, a son of the late William E and Toy Westfall Eakins.

He was retired from Union Carbide/Elkem Metals. He was a USMC veteran of the Korean Conflict. He participated in the assault and capture of Inchon Korea, the Wonsam Hungnam and Chosin Reservoir Campaigns. He also participated in actions against the enemy in Central and South Korea. Roy was proud to serve his country and proud to be a Marine.

Roy was an avid fisherman and hunter. His greatest pleasure was grouse hunting and was the best there ever was.

Roy was also one of the founding members of the Grace Gospel Church in Pettyville, WV.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Evelyn of Parkersburg; son, Edwards Eakins and wife, Brenda of Little Hocking, Ohio; daughter, Tammi Eakins Montez and husband, John of Houston Texas; grandchildren, Melinda Eakins Diebolt and husband, Mark of Tucson, Arizona, Christopher Eakins and wife, Angie of Dover, Delaware, Nicholas Montez and wife, Elena of Houston Texas, Michael Montez and wife, Ruth of Houston, Texas, Daniel Montez of Houston, Texas; eight great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra Eakins Baugh; three brothers, Vincent, Ralph, Harry; four sisters, Faye Martin, Marie Miller, Arlene Morris, Sylvie Taylor.

Due to COVID, there will be no services at this time. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

