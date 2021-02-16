Ohio working on online vaccination registration site

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio, like West Virginia, is developing an online “portal” to make it easier for state residents to make reservations to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Governor Mike DeWine said at his Tuesday briefing the first of three phases of the process of launching the site has been completed.

Ohio is reaching out to health departments and pharmacies, and anyone else who can provide shots-including those not already registered with the state.

A start-up date hasn’t been announced, but it will be accessible through the state’s coronavirus.ohio.gov website, and its hoped it can speed up the process of getting shots into arms.

”They’ll be able to find providers near them, and schedule their vaccine appointment,” DeWine said. “In addition to increasing convenience to those already eligible, this system will be critically important as we look forward to a time when we receive more vaccine, and more Ohioans become eligible.”

DeWine also said shipments of vaccines are being delayed due to this week’s inclement weather across the Buckeye State.

And a series of virtual town hall meetings is planned in late February and early March, to help educate residents on the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

The schedule for the meetings, as announced by the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association:

Monday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. – African American Ohioans

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. – Hispanic/Latino Ohioans

Monday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. – Asian American and Pacific Islander Ohioans

Tuesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. – Rural Ohioans

All meetings will be streamed on Facebook and on You Tube.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.