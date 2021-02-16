Advertisement

Report: GOP lawmaker’s family member send him angry letter over Trump opposition

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has reportedly been shunned by his own family after he was...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has reportedly been shunned by his own family after he was critical of former President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has reportedly been shunned by his own family after he was critical of former president trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The New York Times reported Monday it had obtained a copy of a letter that 11 members of Kinzinger’s family sent him.

In the letter dated Jan. 8, they called Kinzinger “a disappointment to God” and accused him of being a member of the “devil’s army.”

They wrote that he had embarrassed the family name.

Kinzinger had also called for the 25th Amendment to be used to remove Trump from office, and he was one of ten Republicans who later joined all house Democrats in voting to impeach Trump last month.

Kinzinger is holding firm, and says he is willing to lose his seat over his vote to impeach Trump.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Suspect in Blue Knob Road assault due in court on Wednesday
No injuries reported at scene of house fire.
Fire burns house in Belpre
Keith was floored from the first moment he met Dorthy.
Local couple’s love story started with a golf cart
Nathan Shelton, 38, of Vienna was arrested on drug and firearm charges early Monday morning.
Vienna man arrested on drug, gun charges
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning begins early Monday morning

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 2/16/21
Forecast for February 16th
Forecast for February 16th
Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
‘Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!’ in Kentucky
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street