Semi-truck ends up on its side because of icy road conditions on I-77(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A semi-truck landed on its side due to the dangerous weather conditions going northbound on I-77.

The truck caused damage to the railings on both sides of the road.

Jackson County officials are saying that crews are still working on clearing the side of the road.

Authorities are advising drivers to take caution and to only drive if it is necessary.

