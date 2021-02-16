Semi-truck ends up on its side because of icy road conditions on I-77

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A semi-truck landed on its side due to the dangerous weather conditions going northbound on I-77.

The truck caused damage to the railings on both sides of the road.

Jackson County officials are saying that crews are still working on clearing the side of the road.

Authorities are advising drivers to take caution and to only drive if it is necessary.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.