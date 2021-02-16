UPDATE: Governor issues declarations as state braces for more severe weather

UPDATE: 2/16/21 2:30 P.M.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a “state of preparedness” Tuesday afternoon for Wood and surrounding counties ahead of more severe weather that’s expected across the region later this week.

The declaration comes in the wake of storms late Monday and early Tuesday that covered many parts of the state with ice and snow and prompted Justice to declare a “state of emergency” in Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties.

Power-company crews continued efforts to restore power to thousand of people Tuesday afternoon amid reports that some people could be without power until late Wednesday.

The “state of preparedness” declaration authorizes officials to “mobilize and prepare” resources needed if additional severe weather hits the region.

It advises people to plan for severe weather by making sure they have enough food and water to last 48 hours, along with blankets, flashlights and other items that might be needed if there is flooding or a lengthy power outage.

As of 3 p.m., First Energy’s website showed more than 3,100 customers without power in Wood (1,370), Pleasants (62), Jackson (390), Ritchie (1,148) and Wirt (159) counties.

According to the utility’s website, some customers could be without service until late Wednesday afternoon.

Some people in Jackson County are also served by Appalachian Power, which reported 4,841 customers without service in the county.

In Ohio, AEP Ohio’s website showed nearly 1,500 customers without power in Washington (344), Athens (531) and Meigs (587) counties. The website showed that power is expected to be restored in most areas by late Tuesday evening.

Washington Electric Cooperative reported more than 500 customers without power in Washington (163), Noble (100), Monroe (207) and Morgan (52) counties.

