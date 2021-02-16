Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Best snow day ever!’ for Blizzard the polar bear

There’s nothing like fresh powder
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (Gray News) – Blizzard the polar bear makes no secret about how much he likes the snow.

It’s plain to see as you watch the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in the Seattle area over the weekend.

“Polar bear Blizzard is having the best snow day ever!” a post on the zoo’s Twitter account says.

Blizzard was rescued as an orphaned cub in Churchill, Canada.

Just over a foot of snow fell on SeaTac Airport during the weekend, according to the Seattle Times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning begins early Monday morning
Two drivers and two passengers were involved.
Wreck on Pike Street ends with multiple injuries
Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Suspect in Blue Knob Road assault due in court on Wednesday
Keith was floored from the first moment he met Dorthy.
Local couple’s love story started with a golf cart
No injuries reported at scene of house fire.
Fire burns house in Belpre

Latest News

As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
‘Things will likely get worse’: Cold disrupts power in Texas
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Jeremiah Mosier
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Jeremiah Mosier
WTAP News @ 6 - Vienna man arrested on drug, firearm charges
WTAP News @ 6 - Vienna man arrested on drug, firearm charges