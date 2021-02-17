Academic Achiever of the Week: Nick Murphy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Nick Murphy is a terrific student in and out of the classroom at Parkersburg South High School.

He is heavily involved in sports, particularly with soccer and swimming. But, in his senior year he earned a spot as the kicker of the football team.

He says it was one of his most memorable moments of his high school career.

“A lot of my close friends are football players,” said Nick. “It was great to, you know, be in the locker room, and get to go on the trips for away games. And it’s something I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

Nick had to go through multiple sports seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he says it was a challenge to remain focused on team goals when they were uncertain if they would play on a given week.

“Always just trying to be as careful as possible,” he said. “Trying to follow the rules, while also, you know, being productive as a team. And practicing all week, and working hard all week, without knowing if you’ll be able to play, always watching the color codes.”

Nick has earned a 4.38 GPA through his first three full years of high school, and his grades have not slipped since Wood County has started to offer virtual learning during the pandemic.

He says it’s still challenging, however, and a very different experience of learning.

“With all the free time it’s very easy to procrastinate, it’s very easy to get off track,” Nick said. “And I think that having the mental reset, whether it be sports, whether it be music or any other extracurricular, it’s actually helpful, instead of taking you away from it.”

Nick wants to major in Chemical Engineering once he gets to college, and his top college choice is Stanford University.

