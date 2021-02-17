Big Ben’s Future with the Steelers?

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert says there’s work to be done if the team wants to bring back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger next season.

Roethlisberger and the team have talked about reducing the veteran’s NFL-high $41 million salary-cap hit.

Colbert pointed to a lowering of the salary cap and a roster in transition as significant obstacles to navigate if Roethlisberger wants to play an 18th season in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers got off to an 11-0 start last season before tailing off down the stretch and losing to Cleveland in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.