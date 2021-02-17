Advertisement

Big Ben’s Future with the Steelers?

(AP Photo/Don Wright)
(AP Photo/Don Wright)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert says there’s work to be done if the team wants to bring back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger next season.

Roethlisberger and the team have talked about reducing the veteran’s NFL-high $41 million salary-cap hit.

Colbert pointed to a lowering of the salary cap and a roster in transition as significant obstacles to navigate if Roethlisberger wants to play an 18th season in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers got off to an 11-0 start last season before tailing off down the stretch and losing to Cleveland in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Suspect in Blue Knob Road assault indicted by Washington County grand jury
Semi-truck ends up on its side because of icy road conditions on I-77
Semi-truck ends up on its side because of icy road conditions on I-77
Thousands of people in the Mid-Ohio Valley remained without power Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Power coming back on across MOV
Nathan Shelton, 38, of Vienna was arrested on drug and firearm charges early Monday morning.
Vienna man arrested on drug, gun charges
Multiple lanes of Interstate 77 remain closed after a wreck Tuesday morning that involved three...
UPDATE: I-77 southbound reopens after crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Larry Thompson named Parkersburg Catholic football coach
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Garret Hill
Student Athlete of the Week: Garret Hill
AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll- Feb. 15.
AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll- Feb. 15