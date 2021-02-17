Advertisement

Deputies allegedly find drugs on 4th Avenue and Allen Drive in Gallipolis

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office executes search warrants.
The Gallia County Sheriff's Office executes search warrants.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says two separate search warrants were executed on February 16, 2021. Sheriff Champlin said that both warrants were a result of ongoing narcotic investigations initiated by deputies.

”Deputies with the assistance of the Gallipolis City Police Department, conducted the searches in the 900 block of 4th Ave and on Allen Dr. within the City of Gallipolis. Deputies seized narcotics, paraphernalia and drug instruments at both residences. Also, several individuals have been detained as part of the continuing investigations,” said Sheriff Champlin.

Sheriff Champlin says hewould like to thank the citizens for their continued support and tips along with the Gallipolis City Police Department for their help.

