Larry Thompson named Parkersburg Catholic football coach

Larry Thompson is hired as new head football coach at Parkersburg Catholic
(GIM)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - when Parkersburg Catholic’s football program returns to for the 2021 season, there’ll be a new head coach at the helm.

Larry Thompson is taking over the reins of the football program.

The school announced his appointment Tuesday afternoon on it’s Facebook page.

Thompson had a successful 5 year stint as head coach at Mount View High School in the southern part of the state.

He built up the Golden Knights into a Class A contender, peaking at number 5 in the rankings.

Thompson then coached at Wyoming East High School in 2019. His Warriors posted an 8-3 record and made the Class AA playoffs.

For that, Thompson was named the Coalfield Conference’s Coach of the Year

Thompson left there for a coaching opportunity in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He now returns to the Mountain State to guide the rebuilding of a Parkersburg Catholic Crusader program that did not field a team last fall.

