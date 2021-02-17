Advertisement

Obituary: Brenda L. Casto

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Brenda L. Casto Snider passed away suddenly on February 12, 2021. Brenda was the daughter of the late Ed Casto and Betty Murray Casto.

She grew up in Vienna, WV before living in Parkersburg for 30 years. She graduated from Glenville State College and got her Master’s Degree at West Virginia University.

Brenda worked as a teacher for over 40 combined years at Williamstown, Madison and Neale Elementary Schools. She truly loved helping others and found such joy working with children.

Brenda loved coffee, traveling, reading, dishing with friends, and her time spent working with the Actor’s Guild and Habitat for Humanity.

She is survived by her son, Kyle Snider, and her brother, Ray Douglas Casto.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved Bichons, Fluffy, George and Gracie.

No services will be held in accordance with Brenda’s wishes. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society in Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.movcremation.com.

