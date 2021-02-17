Obituary: David Nutter

David Russell Nutter, 89 of Parkersburg, passed away February 16, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born September 11, 1931 in Clarksburg, a son of the late Russell C. and Francis S. Timblin Nutter.

Mr. Nutter retired from Ravenswood Aluminum (formerly Kaiser Aluminum) in 1991. He then worked part-time at the Plum Street Foodland. He was a graduate of PHS in 1950 and a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church. Mr. Nutter served his country during the Korean War from 1952-56 in the U. S. Navy.

Surviving are his two sons: Jeff Nutter (Jenny) of Parkersburg and Bruce Nutter (Sharon) of Newport, TN, three grandchildren: Kristen Martin (Dustin), Aaron Nutter, and Jeremiah Cundiff, all of Parkersburg, three great grandchildren: Kallie, Kiera and Daniel Martin and nephew Joe Nutter of Palestine, WV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra D. Bocco Nutter, sister Francis Vivian Hastings and brother Joseph Nutter.

Funeral services will be Saturday 12 Noon at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Todd Hill officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday 10-12 at the church.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, the staff at Camden Clark 3 North and Cedar Grove Personal Care Home for the kind compassion shown to Mr. Nutter in his final days.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church 55 Rosemar Road Parkersburg, WV 26104.

