Obituary: Michael Charles “Pee Wee” “Bubba” Neader

Michael Charles “Pee Wee” “Bubba” Neader, 63, of Lowell, Ohio, died suddenly on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was born on May 7, 1957 in Marietta, Ohio, to Jerry L. and Judith A. Wagner Neader.

Mike graduated from Marietta High School and was a carpenter by trade. He was a member of the L-A Fire and Rescue Squad, Lowell Moose and was inducted into the Mid Ohio Valley Softball Hall of Fame in 2015. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and spending time with his grandkids. He coached pee wee football, girl’s softball and was an elementary basketball referee. Mike was the best softball pitcher in the area.

He is survived by his mother; wife, Cindy Tullius Neader, whom he married on July 12, 1991; five daughters, Jamey Brown, Nicole Henniger, Amber McIntosh, Holly Neader and Rachel Neader; ten grandchildren, Dominick, Jantzen, Braden, Peyton, Caelum, Kyan, Jayden, Jazmyn, Jocelyn and Amari; five brothers, Randy, Jeff (Kristina), Andy (Betty), Rusty (Laurie) and Matt (Chelsie); brothers in law, John Tullius (Connie), Bill Tullius and Greg “Mo” Miller; aunts, Peggy McBride, Diane Reed (Bill) and Alice Beardmore (Paul); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Peaney and Eloise Wagner and Walter and Lucille Neader; aunts and uncles, Ed McBride, Judy and Don Deem and Tom Neader.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. The number of people in the funeral home at one time will be limited. Donations may be directed in his memory to the L-A Fire & Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 406, Lowell, Ohio 45744.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Mike’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.