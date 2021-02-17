Advertisement

Ohio’s 2 veterans homes remain closed to new admissions

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ The Ohio Department of Veterans Services says it’s reviewing options for re-opening admissions to the state’s two veterans homes after a nearly yearlong moratorium.

The homes in Georgetown in southern Ohio and Sandusky in northern Ohio have waiting lists of 43 and 118 respectively. Fewer than one of every two beds at the Georgetown facility are filled and about two of every three of the Sandusky facility’s beds are occupied.

Jeff Rapp is a spokesperson for Veterans Services. He calls the decision to put admissions on hold a difficult one but necessary ``to achieve maximum safety for our veterans and staff.’'

