Advertisement

Pleasants County Library COVID-19 vaccination clinic moved

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was scheduled for Thursday, February 18th at the Pleasants County Library has been moved to Friday, February 19th.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was scheduled for Thursday, February 18th at the Pleasants...
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was scheduled for Thursday, February 18th at the Pleasants County Library has been moved to Friday, February 19th.(WBKO)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Marys, W.Va. (WTAP) -The COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was scheduled for Thursday, February 18th at the Pleasants County Library has been moved to Friday, February 19th.

The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the appointment times will remain the same.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Suspect in Blue Knob Road assault due in court on Wednesday
Nathan Shelton, 38, of Vienna was arrested on drug and firearm charges early Monday morning.
Vienna man arrested on drug, gun charges
No injuries reported at scene of house fire.
Fire burns house in Belpre
Keith was floored from the first moment he met Dorthy.
Local couple’s love story started with a golf cart
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning begins early Monday morning

Latest News

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office executes search warrants.
Deputies allegedly find drugs on 4th Avenue and Allen Drive in Gallipolis
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Garret Hill
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Garret Hill
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Katelyn Bauer
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Katelyn Bauer
Nick is WTAP's Academic Achiever of the Week
Academic Achiever of the Week: Nick Murphy