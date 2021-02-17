Pleasants County Library COVID-19 vaccination clinic moved
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST
St. Marys, W.Va. (WTAP) -The COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was scheduled for Thursday, February 18th at the Pleasants County Library has been moved to Friday, February 19th.
The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the appointment times will remain the same.
