Safe ways to heat your home if power goes out

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The cold temperatures and the possibility of more snow this week in the Mid-Ohio Valley has caused some power outages, as well as caused some people to lose their heating due to freezing pipes.

In order to stay warm, Grogg’s Home Services has some safe ways to heat your home is you are experiencing an extended loss of power.

You can use a space heater, but that can be a dangerous way if not used correctly. Fireplaces also come in handy, for those that have them, but those also have to be checked to make sure they are safe to continue using.

Grogg’s also gave specific examples of safe appliances that do not require electricity.

“You can use a small gas heater, that’s always a great source of supplemental heat,” said Tim Hanlon, owner of Grogg’s Home Services. “You’re never supposed to use an unvented gas heater as your primary heat source. You can use your cook stove, you have to be careful, you don’t want to deplete the oxygen in the house, you want to make sure that you don’t run that risk.”

Those that try to find extreme ways to heat their home are at risk for house fires, as space heaters have become some of the leading causes for house fires when it is cold.

