Student Athlete of the Week: Garret Hill

Williamstown’s Garret Hill is recognized as our Student Athlete of the Week.
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown senior Garret Hill is our Jan Dils/WTAP Student Athlete of the Week.

Garret earned All State and All Conference honors as a member of the Yellowjackets soccer team.

While on the basketball court, he was a role player for a Yellowjackets team that was number in 1 in the state last season.

Academically, Garret is a 4.0 student and a member of the National Honor Society.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

