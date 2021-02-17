Student Athlete of the Week: Garret Hill
Williamstown’s Garret Hill is recognized as our Student Athlete of the Week.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown senior Garret Hill is our Jan Dils/WTAP Student Athlete of the Week.
Garret earned All State and All Conference honors as a member of the Yellowjackets soccer team.
While on the basketball court, he was a role player for a Yellowjackets team that was number in 1 in the state last season.
Academically, Garret is a 4.0 student and a member of the National Honor Society.
