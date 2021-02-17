Advertisement

United Way Alliance to begin accepting applications next week

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley will accept applications from those organizations seeking funding from February 22 until March 19 at noon.

The organization primarily provides funding for those nonprofits whose work serves the community in the areas of health, education, financial stability, and providing a safe environment for individuals and families.

Those who would like additional guidance on applying for funding may attend a virtual funding workshop on February 24 by sending in an RSVP here.

Funds are available to organizations of all sizes, including those that have received funding in the past, if they are able to demonstrate that their work will likely have a tangible effect on one of the above areas of impact.

Funding decisions are made by the United Way Alliance’s Board of Directors and its Community Investment Committee.

Full details on funding eligibility can be found online here.

Those with additional questions are asked to email executive director Stacy DeCicco at sdecicco@uwamov.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Suspect in Blue Knob Road assault indicted by Washington County grand jury
Semi-truck ends up on its side because of icy road conditions on I-77
Semi-truck ends up on its side because of icy road conditions on I-77
Multiple lanes of Interstate 77 remain closed after a wreck Tuesday morning that involved three...
UPDATE: I-77 southbound reopens after crash in Jackson County
Thousands of people in the Mid-Ohio Valley remained without power Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Power coming back on across MOV
Nathan Shelton, 38, of Vienna was arrested on drug and firearm charges early Monday morning.
Vienna man arrested on drug, gun charges

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 2/17/21
Forecast for February 17th
Forecast for February 17th
WTAP News at Noon - Cedar Lakes Campground
WTAP News at Noon - Cedar Lakes Campground
Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Suspect in Blue Knob Road assault indicted by Washington County grand jury