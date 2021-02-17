United Way Alliance to begin accepting applications next week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley will accept applications from those organizations seeking funding from February 22 until March 19 at noon.

The organization primarily provides funding for those nonprofits whose work serves the community in the areas of health, education, financial stability, and providing a safe environment for individuals and families.

Those who would like additional guidance on applying for funding may attend a virtual funding workshop on February 24 by sending in an RSVP here.

Funds are available to organizations of all sizes, including those that have received funding in the past, if they are able to demonstrate that their work will likely have a tangible effect on one of the above areas of impact.

Funding decisions are made by the United Way Alliance’s Board of Directors and its Community Investment Committee.

Full details on funding eligibility can be found online here.

Those with additional questions are asked to email executive director Stacy DeCicco at sdecicco@uwamov.com.

