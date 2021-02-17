Virus deaths, cases fall amid West Virginia vaccination push

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the sharp decline in coronavirus deaths is ``amazing.``

Weekly deaths from mid January to the week ending last Sunday dropped 60% to 81 fatalities. As of Wednesday, there have been 13 deaths reported this week.

Nearly 137,500 residents aged 65 and over have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose. In total, 14.2% of the state’s 1.78 million population has received a first dose, and 8.2% of people are fully vaccinated.

That’s one of the highest rates in the country. Winter weather has slowed down some vaccinations and delivery of doses this week in the state.

The governor said 7,000 additional doses are expected to be shipped to the state in the days to come, with 7,000 more possibly on the way

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.