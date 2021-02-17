Advertisement

Wood County Senior Association introduces Williamstown grab & go meals

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Senior Citizens Association is introducing a new meals program that will provide the elderly with food without any contact.

The non-profit is providing a grab and go meals program at the Williamstown Senior Center.

Officials at the association saw that the center was not being utilized to its entirety during the pandemic—and because of this, they wanted to provide a way to get the meals to the elderly in Williamstown.

“Well certainly with the pandemic the groups that have been meeting here have been really hard-pressed to get back together. And, of course, we want them to stay safe as well,” says Wood County Senior Citizens executive director, Kelly Goedel. “So, the building has been sitting and not being used as much as we would like it to be. And I’m sure those folks miss coming here. So, that was just another way to just kind of add at least people are getting out and being able to come back to the facility that they’re used to and we can provide the hot meals for them at that time.”

The grab and go program in Williamstown is available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

