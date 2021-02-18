Advertisement

2 Frontier seniors announce college plans

Frontier Cougars Evan Cunningham and Andrew Shapley will play for Marietta College
Cougar pair to play for the Pioneeers
By Jim Wharton and Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) - 2 Frontier High School seniors have decided to continue their education and athletic goals at Marietta College

Evan Cunningham and Andrew Shapley both had their signing celebrations Thursday afternoon in Frontier High School’s media center,

Cunningham will join the Pioneers golf team, while Shapley will play football for the Pioneers

Family, friends and coaches were on the hand to witness the seniors get ready to take the next step in their lives

Cunningham was a member a Cougars golf team that made a successful debut last fall.

While Shapley has been a force in Cougar football on the offensive and defensive lines.

