Another ODOT snowplow involved in crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio - (WTAP) - For the second time in eight days, an Ohio Department of Transportation snowplow has been involved in a crash in Hocking County.

According to a post on ODOT’s District 10 Facebook page, a Ryder rental truck rear-ended one of the department’s plows about 7 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 33 east between State Route 180 and State Route 664.

The snowplow driver was not injured in the crash, an ODOT District 10 spokesperson said.

The driver of the Ryder truck, John Blyler, 44, of Cleveland, suffered only minor injuries and was cited for failure to keep an assured clear distance, according to the Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which investigated the crash.

So far this winter, nine snowplows have been involved in accidents across Ohio, ODOT said.

On Feb. 10, one of ODOT’s plows was hit while working on State Route 664 south in Hocking County. No one was injured in the crash.

District 10 covers Washington, Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Vinton counties in southeastern Ohio.

