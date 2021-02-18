Crews remained out on roads as winter storms continued

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Multiple snow storms and ice storms have doused the Mid-Ohio Valley over the past few days, meaning road crews have been on call 24 hours a day to make sure the roads are treated.

The latest blast of winter brought a few inches of snow, leaving roads needing to be plowed.

As temperatures warmed throughout the day, the roads became wet, instead of the slickness drivers have been experiencing.

The road crews have been dedicated for the past few weeks, and Division of Highways officials say they do their best to keep the schedules staggered.

“We split our shifts and split our crews up,” said Justin Smith, District 3 Engineer of the Division of Highways. “We have a day shift and a night shift so everybody in the county can get plenty of rest and not have to work too many hours. Our guys in District 3, they really do a good job. They don’t complain, they get out there and just do their job.”

Until the snow is cleared, smith says plows will continue to hit the roads and make sure they are treated.

