Indians closer Cody Allen retires

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cody Allen, the Cleveland Indians’ career saves leader and an underappreciated closer for the team, has retired.

The team announced Allen’s retirement on Twitter, posting: ``From a 23rd round draft pick to the franchise saves (leader). Congrats on a great career, Cody.’'

The 32-year-old Allen spent seven seasons with the Indians, who drafted him in 2010. The right-hander recorded 149 saves and appeared in 456 games _ both club relief records.

He also had seven postseason saves.

