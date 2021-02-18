Advertisement

Indians closer Cody Allen retires

Cleveland’s all time saves leader Cody Allen retires
Cleveland’s all time saves leader Cody Allen retires(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland’s all time saves leader Cody Allen retires(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cody Allen, the Cleveland Indians’ career saves leader and an underappreciated closer for the team, has retired.

The team announced Allen’s retirement on Twitter, posting: ``From a 23rd round draft pick to the franchise saves (leader). Congrats on a great career, Cody.’'

The 32-year-old Allen spent seven seasons with the Indians, who drafted him in 2010. The right-hander recorded 149 saves and appeared in 456 games _ both club relief records.

He also had seven postseason saves.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
UPDATE: Three indicted in case of attempted murder
Semi-truck ends up on its side because of icy road conditions on I-77
Semi-truck ends up on its side because of icy road conditions on I-77
Thousands of people in the Mid-Ohio Valley remained without power Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Power coming back on across MOV
Nathan Shelton, 38, of Vienna was arrested on drug and firearm charges early Monday morning.
Vienna man arrested on drug, gun charges
Multiple lanes of Interstate 77 remain closed after a wreck Tuesday morning that involved three...
UPDATE: I-77 southbound reopens after crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Basketball (Source: Gray News)
Scoreboard- Feb. 17
Cougar pair to play for the Pioneeers
2 Frontier seniors announce college plans
(AP Photo/Don Wright)
Big Ben’s Future with the Steelers?
Larry Thompson named Parkersburg Catholic football coach