Lawmakers announce GOP-supported effort to end death penalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio death penalty opponents are announcing a new effort to end capital punishment that includes several GOP supporters of a ban. Sen. Nickie Antonio is a Democrat from Lakewood and a longtime death penalty opponent. She was joined at a news conference Thursday by three Republican senators who support ending capital punishment.

Among those is GOP Sen. Steve Huffman, who says he now opposes capital punishment both as a doctor and a person of faith. Executions are on long-term hold in Ohio as the state has struggled to find a source of lethal injection drugs.

