Marietta Main Street announces new Stronger Together program

(KBTX)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In an effort to help downtown Marietta business pool their knowledge,  Marietta Main Street has announced the launch of its new program, Stronger Together.

The program will include monthly virtual trainings, in which businesses will share strategies, lessons learned, and expertise relevant to managing a business in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Each training will focus on a theme. Some of those themes include social media marketing, merchandising, storefront design and maintenance, planning for the seasons, branding, budgeting, storytelling with data, health and wellness, hospitality, and more.

Marietta Main Street is asking downtown businesses to share ideas for topics they’d like to see addressed, or areas where they feel they have expertise to share. Those with ideas are asked to email director@mariettamainstreet.org.

The virtual trainings will be held the third Tuesday of each month at 2 P.M. via Google Meet.

Additional information about the program can be found on Marietta Main Street’s website.

