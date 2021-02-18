Advertisement

More than 250,000 West Virginians eliminated from voting rolls

(WCAX)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - More than a quarter of a million names have been removed from West Virginia’s voter registration lists during the past few years.

The secretary of state’s office, in a prepared statement, says the names removed were those of deceased voters, felons, people whose names were duplicated, and those who had moved out of state.

In Wood County, more than 5,200 names have been removed, largely people who had not voted in the past seven years.

County Clerk Mark Rhodes says some of those whose names were removed have since renewed their registrations.

”There were seven people who have re-registered already, Rhodes said Thursday. “When they went to the DMV, they checked the box to re-register, even though they were cancelled for not voting for seven years. Then we turn around and put them back on the active rolls, as a new registration.”

Rhodes says the clerk’s office reminds voters who haven’t cast ballots in a recent election cycle of their inactivity.

West Virginia currently has more than 1.2 million registered voters, and there are 51,823 registered voters in Wood County.

Neighboring Pleasants County has 4,670 registered voters.

