Obituary: David A. VanWey

David A. VanWey, 88, of Newport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at The Arbors of Marietta. He was born on September 4th, 1932, in Newport Township son of the late Ralph W. VanWey and Mildred P. Bogard VanWey.

David was a member of the Beech Grove Methodist Church. He was employed by the River Gas Co. until his retirement, April 1989 after 33 years and 6 months service. He also served as Scout Master of Troop 224 of Newport in the 60′s. He held the office of Union Director of Local #999, Clarksburg, WV. He served in the U. S. Navy from 1950 until 1954 and was a member of Moose Lodge #1823 in Marietta. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting and singing Karaoke.

David was married to Mary Ann Miller for 48 years. He is survived by 3 sons: David A. VanWey and wife, Kimberly, Donovon J. VanWey and Shelly Adkins, Daniel L. VanWey and wife Tina; grandson Joel Parker VanWey; brother Wick VanWey, Jr. and wife Wilma of Woodbine, MD and special companion of 21 years, Patricia Cronin of Marietta. He was preceded in death by his wife and sister Peggy VanWey Miller.

Funeral services will be held at Saturday (Feb. 20) at 1:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with interment following in Newport Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the services on Saturday from 11 until 1. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.