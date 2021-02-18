Obituary: Martha Diane Ruble

Martha Diane Ruble, 63, of Parkersburg died February 17, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. She was born on February 23, 1957 in Akron, OH and was the daughter of the late Ronald Blair McMillan and Bertie Nicholson Ward. She retired from the WV Department of Highways and previously worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield. She attended Liberty Street Church of God and was an avid reader and enjoyed needlework.

Diane is survived by her husband, Scott Wayne Ruble; two sons, Michael B. Hoffman, John R. (Carina) Ruble both of Parkersburg; one daughter, Raina S. Ruble of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Hannah and Rykar Ruble; two special friends, Lynn Rafe and Lynne Peters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald McMillan, II; one half-brother, Bill (Carman) Stone; and one half-sister, Jeannie Cisco.

Funeral services will be Monday 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Chaplain Willie Hood officiating.

Burial will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery in Reno, OH.

Visitation will be held Sunday 2-4 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

