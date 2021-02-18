Obituary: Virginia Pauline Jorgensen

Virginia Pauline Jorgensen, 91, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Embassy Cambridge in Cambridge, OH. She was born on April 20, 1929, in Medina, OH, a daughter of Delbert Mulinex and Hilda Miller Mulinex Schneeberger.

Pauline was a graduate of Strongsville High School. She worked for 25 years for Attorney Richard J. Thomas and later as a secretary for the Mayor of Marietta. She was a member of Sixth and Washington Street Church of Christ. Pauline was active in Legal Secretary’s Association, Williamstown Senior Citizen’s Center (especially their enjoyable bus trips), her Church and the Woman’s Club in Williamstown. She was an avid reader and liked to garden.

On January 7, 1948, she married James Jorgensen who preceded her in death. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Becky Jorgensen of Williamstown and sister Lucile Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, son David Jorgensen, sister Mary Swaney and brothers, Harold and James Mulinex.

Private services will be held. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.